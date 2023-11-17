© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
PoetrySnaps! Karen Rigby: Tangelo

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Steven Law ,
Gillian Ferris
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST
Gilbert-based poet Karen Rigby
Courtesy: Karen Rigby
Gilbert-based poet Karen Rigby

This week’s featured guest is Gilbert-based poet Karen Rigby reading Tangelo. She says the inspiration came from her childhood memory of seeing a disturbing magazine cover photo depicting political violence. Rigby’s poem weaves together that trauma with vivid sensory beauty, creating a fragile balance of human experiences.

Karen Rigby:

Tangelo

Who doesn’t love the portmanteau
for tangerine and pomelo, or more like angel,
tango, words for wilderness,

how I like planting you, reader,
in the thick of it. Also known
as honeybell, the peel lifting off

like a capelet, the poem a long path
for getting at the flesh: its obdurate slickness.
A tangelo’s not a metaphor for anything

which is why I love its simple divisions.
The pith a lacework or dragnet.
Where I’m from, Haviv’s photo

of a bleeding vice president—Guillermo Ford
in his guayabera, bludgeoned by gangs
of the opposition—went viral

months before the invasion of Panama.
In 1989, savagery seeps through what we know.
The tangelo’s no ritual, but it’s as good

as anything when it comes to hooking
the past through the eye of the present.
I can let lightning stitch my lip

or forget a country with dead dictators.
It’s not the shape of a world that counts.
It’s the scent in my closed palm.

About the poet:

Karen Rigby is a Gilbert-based poet and book reviewer. She is the author of two poetry collections, including Fabulosa, set for release in 2024. Rigby is a National Endowment for the Arts literature fellow and received a 2023 artist opportunity grant from the Arizona Commission on the Arts.

About the host:

Steven Law is the co-producer of KNAU’s series PoetrySnaps! He is a poet, essayist, storyteller, and the author of Polished, a collection of poems about exploring the Colorado Plateau by foot and by raft.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.

PoetrySnaps! airs the first and third Friday of each month.

 
Steven Law
Gillian Ferris
Gillian.Ferris@nau.edu
