New trails proposed for Sedona, Village of Oak Creek

Coconino National Forest officials have proposed almost 40 miles of new non-motorized trails in Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek and Cornville.

The plan would involve adopting some user-created trails and building nearly 25 miles of new trail in the Bell Rock area, Doe Mesa Loop, the Turkey Creek System and elsewhere.

Nearly 15 miles of user-created trails would be incorporated into the official system. About 10 miles of user-created trails would also be naturalized.

According to officials, the proposal has been years in the making and is the result of public demand for improved trail access and options.

In recent years, several popular trails and trailheads in the Sedona area have been overwhelmed by visitors.

The city now operates a free shuttle to many popular trails. Details about the plan can be found online and public comments can be made online with the Red Rock Ranger District through Dec. 19.

A public meeting will be held Dec. 5. from 4-6 p.m. at the Red Rock Ranger Station, 8375 State Route 179, Sedona, Arizona, 86351.