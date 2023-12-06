© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Mohave supervisors consider support for Cochise officials charged for interfering with 2022 election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 6, 2023 at 7:18 AM MST
Matt York
/
AP Photo

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors proposed a resolution in support of their Cochise County colleagues who face criminal charges for interfering with the 2022 election.

The indictments were announced last week after a year-long investigation into Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby after they refused to canvass the results of the 2022 general election until a judge ordered them to do so.

Today’s News Herald reports Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius called for a resolution to support Judd and Crosby at Monday's board meeting in Kingman.

Supervisor Ron Gould also threatened a lawsuit against Attorney General Kris Mayes.

The Republican-controlled board delayed their own certification of the 2022 election results last year in what they described as a “political statement.” They still certified the election by the deadline, though.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona news2022 ElectionMohave County Board of SupervisorsCochise CountyMOHAVE COUNTY
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF