Mohave supervisors consider support for Cochise officials charged for interfering with 2022 election

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors proposed a resolution in support of their Cochise County colleagues who face criminal charges for interfering with the 2022 election.

The indictments were announced last week after a year-long investigation into Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby after they refused to canvass the results of the 2022 general election until a judge ordered them to do so.

Today’s News Herald reports Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius called for a resolution to support Judd and Crosby at Monday's board meeting in Kingman.

Supervisor Ron Gould also threatened a lawsuit against Attorney General Kris Mayes.

The Republican-controlled board delayed their own certification of the 2022 election results last year in what they described as a “political statement.” They still certified the election by the deadline, though.