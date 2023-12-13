New judge appointed to Yavapai County court

Gov. Katie Hobbs has appointed Danalyn Esther Savage to the Yavapai County Superior Court.

Savage has served as Deputy County Attorney for the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office since 2016 with a focus on juvenile cases. She previously worked as Deputy County Attorney for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

In a statement, Hobbs noted Savage’s “strong commitment to public service and to promoting justice for those involved in the legal system."

Savage will start the new role on Jan. 3, 2024.

Her appointment fills the Division Five vacancy left by Judge Cele Hancock, who agreed to step down earlier this year as part of a plea deal after she was charged with extreme DUI. Her resignation is effective Jan. 2.