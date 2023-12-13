© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

New judge appointed to Yavapai County court

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 13, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST
The Yavapai County Courthouse in Downtown Prescott.
Courtesy
/
Dagny Gromer
The Yavapai County Courthouse in Downtown Prescott.

Gov. Katie Hobbs has appointed Danalyn Esther Savage to the Yavapai County Superior Court.

Savage has served as Deputy County Attorney for the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office since 2016 with a focus on juvenile cases. She previously worked as Deputy County Attorney for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

In a statement, Hobbs noted Savage’s “strong commitment to public service and to promoting justice for those involved in the legal system."

Savage will start the new role on Jan. 3, 2024.

Her appointment fills the Division Five vacancy left by Judge Cele Hancock, who agreed to step down earlier this year as part of a plea deal after she was charged with extreme DUI. Her resignation is effective Jan. 2.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsYavapai County Superior Courtarizona governor katie hobbsarizona courtPrescott news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF