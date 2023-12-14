Sedona renews incentive program to rent to locals over short-term rentals

The City of Sedona has opted to renew a program that incentivizes property owners to rent to locals instead of turning homes into short-term rentals.

The Rent Local program started last year to address a scarcity of affordable housing for local workers as well as the plethora of vacation properties.

Homeowners can get up to $6,000 a year to turn an Airbnb or VRBO into a yearlong rental, while a three-bedroom home could net a $10,000 incentive.

Tenants must have worked for an employer within Sedona city limits for a minimum of 30 days.

About 15% of housing in Sedona is currently dedicated to short-term rentals and the city has struggled with affordable housing for years as a result.