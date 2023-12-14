© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Sedona renews incentive program to rent to locals over short-term rentals

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 14, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST
The city of Sedona, Ariz. as seen from the Airport Mesa Loop Trail.
Joseph Gedeon
/
AP
The city of Sedona, Ariz. as seen from the Airport Mesa Loop Trail.

The City of Sedona has opted to renew a program that incentivizes property owners to rent to locals instead of turning homes into short-term rentals.

The Rent Local program started last year to address a scarcity of affordable housing for local workers as well as the plethora of vacation properties.

Homeowners can get up to $6,000 a year to turn an Airbnb or VRBO into a yearlong rental, while a three-bedroom home could net a $10,000 incentive.

Tenants must have worked for an employer within Sedona city limits for a minimum of 30 days.

About 15% of housing in Sedona is currently dedicated to short-term rentals and the city has struggled with affordable housing for years as a result.
