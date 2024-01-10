© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Another round of snow to the valley floors

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Lee Born
Published January 10, 2024 at 3:09 PM MST

Another cold storm due Thursday January 11th brings one more quick round of snow, falling to low elevations once again (The NWS has issued Snow Advisories for locations above 3500’). Snow begins a couple of hours before sunrise with the period of heaviest snowfall during the morning hours across northern and central AZ, shifting into eastern AZ during the afternoon and evening, exiting the state during the overnight. Forecast snow amounts range from 2-5” above 6000’, 1-2” down to 3500’, and a dusting to valley floors.
Lee Born
