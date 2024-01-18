© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Western senators urge action on long-term drought in Farm Bill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 18, 2024 at 3:21 PM MST
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Saturday, July 9, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry.
AP Photo/John Locher
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators is pushing for solutions to the West’s long-term drought and its impacts on farmers and ranchers.

The Senate is set to reauthorize the federal Farm Bill and the group, including Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, are urging leaders to include provisions supporting water conservation, watershed improvements, infrastructure, erosion protection and other measures.

They say agriculture is a key industry in the West and extreme drought in recent decades has affected producers and the broader economy and food system.

In a recent letter, the group said a changing climate has altered the natural pattern of droughts, making them more frequent, longer and more severe and that Congress must act to invest in water resilience initiatives.
