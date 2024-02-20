Viola Award nominees announced for 2024

The nominees for the 2024 Viola Awards have been announced.

The annual Flagstaff event celebrates excellence in the arts and sciences. Panel members selected 42 finalists across 10 categories from the nearly 150 nominees.

Navajo activist and artist Klee Benally will be recognized with the Babbitt Brothers Foundation Viola Legacy Award. He died in December at the age of 48.

The awards ceremony will be held on March 23 at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff.

Here's the full list of nominees:

Excellence in the Visual Arts



Bryan David Griffith: Envision

Paula Rice: Transformation & Transcendence

Nate Begay: Our Future, Told by the Past

Jihan Gearon: Tricky

Excellence in the Performing Arts



Ballet Folklórico de Colores: Paseo Navideno: A Christmas Journey Through Mexico

The Cast of Dance Nation

Stargazer Collaborative Theatre: Women of Broadway Cabaret

Simon Says Theatre: Every Brilliant Thing

Excellence in Music



iiwaa

Tiny Bird

Tow’rs

Ryan Biter

Pilcrowe

Excellence in Storytelling



Mary Tolan: Mars Hill Murder

Melissa Sevingy: Brave the Wild River

Lawrence Lenhart: Backvalley Ferrets

Lydia Gates: Flagstaff Poetry Slam Host

Emerging Artist



Brian Price

Nathan Henderson

Haley Jacobey

Jonathan Cady

Excellence in Education



Joe Maniglia

Betsy Hamill

Owen Davis

Excellence in Collaboration



Diane Immethun & FSO: Deeper Soul of Picture Canyon

Master Chorale & NAU Community Dance Academy: Venus & Adonis

Interference Series

Maya Scull & Jason Libby: Nightmare Over the Rainbow

Flagstaff Nuestras Raices & Museum of Northern Arizona: 20th Annual Celebraciones de la Gente

Community Impact (Individual)



Emmett White

Kimberly Robinson

Caitlin Burd

Wendy White

Community Impact (Organization)



The Give Back

Freaky Foot Tours

Flagstaff Foundry

Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra

Northern Arizona Book Festival

Philanthropy Award

