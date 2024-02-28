A record 5.2 million people visited Glen Canyon in 2023

A record 5.2 million people visited Glen Canyon National Recreation Area last year.

The National Park Service says it was an all-time high for the recreation area, making it one of the most visited NPS properties in 2023.

Glen Canyon previously saw the most visitors in 2017 with approximately 4.6 million people. However, park officials note that was before the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on tourism.

The Lees Ferry District reported the largest increase with a 70% jump from 2022 to 2023.

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area encompasses more than a million acres around Lake Powell and Lower Cataract Canyon in Arizona and Utah.

Visitation was up for national parks nationwide with approximately 325.5 million guests at the 400 locations.