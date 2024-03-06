© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Forest managers plan for restoration work in Rio de Flag watershed

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published March 6, 2024 at 8:09 AM MST
Firefighters monitor a fall 2018 prescribed burn on the Gus Pearson Experimental Forest. The long-running experimental site north of Flagstaff was thinned 30 years ago and is burned every four years.
Melissa Sevigny
/
KNAU
Firefighters monitor a fall 2018 prescribed burn on the Gus Pearson Experimental Forest. The long-running experimental site north of Flagstaff was thinned 30 years ago and is burned every four years.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors heard plans Tuesday for forest restoration work west of the San Francisco Peaks to lessen the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

The Upper Rio de Flag Forest Restoration Plan includes six projects on twelve thousand acres, roughly half of the watershed. The area will be mechanically thinned followed by prescribed burns over the next three to five years.

Coconino National Forest district ranger Matt McGrath said at the meeting that fire belongs on the landscape, "but we’ve changed the environment significantly over the last 100 years, and what we’re trying to do is get to more natural conditions."

Coconino National Forest anticipates spending $11 million on the plan this year, plus an additional $2 million contributed by the Coconino County Flood Control District, pending its approval.

The announcement comes on the heels of two studies that show a post-wildfire flood along the Rio de Flag in Flagstaff could incur costs as high as $2.8 billion.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsScience and Innovationforest restorationrio de flagCoconino National ForestCoconino County Flood Control District
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content