Aubrey Fire burns 3,800 acres near Seligman

A wildfire burning near Seligman is 40% contained as of Wednesday.

The Aubrey Fire started Tuesday near Route 66 about seven miles northwest of the Yavapai County community.

The wind-driven blaze has since burned 3,817 acres, primarily through dense grass.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said it is actually composed of three smaller fires that are being managed as a single incident.

Crews will focus on putting out any remaining hotspots Thursday.

State forest officials believe the Aubrey Fire is likely human-caused as multiple starts indicate it was sparked by a dragged chain or something similar.