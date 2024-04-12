National Park Service settles over Glen Canyon OHV use

The National Park Service has settled with several conservation groups over the management of off-road vehicles in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The Park Service expanded motorized vehicle use within the recreation area in 2021. Glen Canyon encompasses more than 1.25 million acres, stretching from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah.

The National Parks Conservation Association and the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance filed a lawsuit alleging the vehicles' widespread use would seriously impact the Glen Canyon’s vegetation, wildlife and quiet landscape. They were especially concerned about the remote and ecologically sensitive Orange Cliffs area that borders Canyonlands National Park.

The newly reached agreement commits the Park Service to propose a revised rule that better protects the ecological integrity and visitor experience of Glen Canyon by limiting OHVs and street-legal ATVs in some of the most delicate areas.

In a statement, the National Parks Conservation Association says the settlement includes additional provisions to balance motorized vehicle use with other values, like restricting use on certain park roads and expanding the quiet hours in areas where OHV use is permitted.

Recreation on Lake Powell will not be affected.

The Park Service says they will hold a 60-day public comment period on the rule changes this year.