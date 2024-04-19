PoetrySnaps! Tacey M. Atsitty: 'A February Snow'

Tacey M. Atsitty is a Diné poet from Cove, Ariz., but grew up in Kirtland, N.M., and reads “A February Snow.” She says the ideas that become poems start from place of quiet and her job is to cultivate the silence and be ready to pay attention when the seeds of a piece start to reveal themselves to her.

Tacey M. Atsitty: I think for me, I don’t really kind of see it as a well, like a place that I go to. It’s more like something that comes to me. And if I’m listening then I can catch it. It comes usually during when it’s quiet in my mind or just quiet in my space. And I see something, or I feel something and a line will come to me. The poems that I feel manifest themselves to me that want to be created or sculpted in a way, those are one that they come quickly and easily and there’s not a lot of crafting involved on my part. I was thinking a lot about the creator and how he created this earth with us in mind and how these parts of our lives all around us like snow or like rain and water are so beautiful aesthetically. Obviously, they have nutritional value and they give us life, but they’re also just aesthetically really beautiful in different forms. They help us focus on what’s most important.

A February Snow

I thought I knew love in every drag

of the tongue across icing, sparkle

in glaze, thought I went wading

into stars, pulling my dress up

to my knees— I get like this

when it precipitates: fall

like salt. Muscles in my back tear

to the point of floating, bearing

flakes. They come heavy now,

lacking grace, exposing the weight

my collarbones carry. The wind

can only lift so much with its song:

snow is a blessing; its color

amplifies silence, so you can hear

every crunch or offering of self:

a sugar cookie wrapped in napkin.

Alas, all that’s here: is a field

of snow & a napkin to cleanse

my lips of any leftover sweetness.

I ate that cookie for days, until I fell

brittle. It’s the time of year when I sink

into my armchair, into threads

of branches gone bare. It’s tough to tell

in this scene if it’s birth or dying

time. All I know is it’s the season

when wind comes crying, like a baby

whose head knocks a pew during the passing

of the sacrament, that silence—

her long inhale filling with pain.

About the author:

Tacey M. Atsitty is a Diné poet and has a PhD from Florida State University. She’s the author of two books: Rain Scald and (At) Wrist.

About the host:

Steven Law is the co-producer of KNAU’s series PoetrySnaps! He is a poet, essayist, storyteller, and the author of Polished, a collection of poems about exploring the Colorado Plateau by foot and by raft.

About the music:

Original music by Flagstaff-based band Pilcrowe.

Poetry Snaps is produced by KNAU Arizona Public Radio and airs the first and third Friday of each month.