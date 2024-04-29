© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prescribed burns planned on Flagstaff, Mogollon Rim Ranger districts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 29, 2024 at 6:29 AM MST
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest on Fri, June 2, 2023.
Ryan Heinsius
/
KNAU
Crews conducted back-burns on the lightning-caused Volunteer Fire west of Flagstaff on the Coconino National Forest in this 2023 file photo.

Managers on the Coconino National Forest will pick up multiple prescribed burns this week.

Crews will continue to work on projects within the Flagstaff Ranger District starting Monday. That includes the 3 Echo project south of the airport, the Mint West project near Mormon Lake and the Wild Bill South project northwest of the city. Two other projects— the Slate and Peaks projects — are planned for north of the San Francisco Peaks.

Meanwhile, the Mogollon Rim District will begin burns as part of the Upper Beaver Creek project, Blue Ridge Urban Interface, Sawmill and Clint's projects.

“We’re looking forward to another great season of using prescribed fire to restore our local landscape and safeguard our communities,” Coconino National Forest Fire Staff Officer Jason Clawson said. “The work we’re doing now helps prevent the risk of catastrophic and unexpected wildfire during our hottest, driest and windiest months.”

A map depicting the locations of prescribed fire projects on the Coconino National Forest slated to begin on April 29, 2024.
Coconino National Forest
A map depicting the locations of prescribed fire projects on the Coconino National Forest slated to begin on April 29, 2024.

Smoke may be visible from numerous areas of the forest and nearby communities. Fire officials caution residents not to be alarmed if they see smoke and not to contact 911 to report prescribed fires so lines can remain open for emergencies.

The burns are dependent on the wind and weather conditions.

Prescribed burns are designed to help reduce forest fuels accumulated due to drought, climate change, insects, disease and years of fire suppression.

The Forest Service’s 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy aims to increase prescribed burning and other regional treatments to improve forest resiliency.

The latest information on prescribed fire projects can be found on the interagency information site, InciWeb.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Prescribed burnsCoconino National ForestMogollon Rimflagstaff newssmoke
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF