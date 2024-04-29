Prescribed burns planned on Flagstaff, Mogollon Rim Ranger districts

Managers on the Coconino National Forest will pick up multiple prescribed burns this week.

Crews will continue to work on projects within the Flagstaff Ranger District starting Monday. That includes the 3 Echo project south of the airport, the Mint West project near Mormon Lake and the Wild Bill South project northwest of the city. Two other projects— the Slate and Peaks projects — are planned for north of the San Francisco Peaks.

Meanwhile, the Mogollon Rim District will begin burns as part of the Upper Beaver Creek project, Blue Ridge Urban Interface, Sawmill and Clint's projects.

“We’re looking forward to another great season of using prescribed fire to restore our local landscape and safeguard our communities,” Coconino National Forest Fire Staff Officer Jason Clawson said. “The work we’re doing now helps prevent the risk of catastrophic and unexpected wildfire during our hottest, driest and windiest months.”

Coconino National Forest A map depicting the locations of prescribed fire projects on the Coconino National Forest slated to begin on April 29, 2024.

Smoke may be visible from numerous areas of the forest and nearby communities. Fire officials caution residents not to be alarmed if they see smoke and not to contact 911 to report prescribed fires so lines can remain open for emergencies.

The burns are dependent on the wind and weather conditions.

Prescribed burns are designed to help reduce forest fuels accumulated due to drought, climate change, insects, disease and years of fire suppression.

The Forest Service’s 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy aims to increase prescribed burning and other regional treatments to improve forest resiliency.

The latest information on prescribed fire projects can be found on the interagency information site, InciWeb.