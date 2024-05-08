Arizona Game and Fish euthanizes mountain lion in Prescott

Wildlife officers with the Arizona Game and Fish Department euthanized a mountain lion in Prescott.

The Prescott Daily Courier reports the animal was one of two mountain lions recently seen in an eastern Prescott neighborhood.

Officials say they approached people multiple times and are believed to have entered backyards and preyed on pets. The lions are believed to be a public safety threat due to their behavior and the fact they’ve been seen near homes and people.

Game and Fish officers continue to search for the second lion.

Last year, four mountain lions were euthanized after they were repeatedly seen in a northwest Prescott neighborhood and suspected of killing several pet dogs.

Anyone who observes an aggressive mountain lion should contact Arizona Game and Fish dispatch at 623-236-7201.