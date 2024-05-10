© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Feds finalize Colorado River shortage agreement

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published May 10, 2024 at 3:00 AM MST
Glen Canyon Dam holds back Lake Powell on Nov. 2, 2022. States upstream and downstream of the dam have different ideas about how to manage the amount of water released from the reservoir, which has become a key sticking point in ongoing negotiations about the Colorado River's future.
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
Glen Canyon Dam holds back Lake Powell on Nov. 2, 2022. States upstream and downstream of the dam have different ideas about how to manage the amount of water released from the reservoir, which has become a key sticking point in ongoing negotiations about the Colorado River's future.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has finalized its guidance for protecting water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, it’s a long-awaited but temporary response to reduced flows in the Colorado River from overuse, drought, and climate change.

The Record of Decision signed Thursday formalizes a proposal made last year by the Lower Basin states, Arizona, California, and Nevada. Those states promise to conserve 3 million acre-feet of water over the next two years to keep reservoirs from falling to critically low elevations.

Up to three-quarters of that unused water will be compensated by federal funds from the Inflation Reduction Act. The remaining amount might be paid for by state or local entities or go uncompensated.

The decision also allows the Bureau of Reclamation to reduce releases from Lake Powell if the reservoir’s elevation is projected to fall too low to generate hydropower.

The new guidelines will remain in place through 2026, by which point new agreements for managing shortages on the Colorado River must be negotiated.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News colorado riverLake PowellLake Meadwater shortagedroughtclimate changeColorado River Compact
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny