Gila County delays rollout of restrictions on short-term rentals

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 13, 2024 at 7:27 AM MST
Martin Bureau
/
Getty Images

Gila County will delay the rollout of new regulations on short-term rentals as they work to address concerns from owners.

The Gila County Board of Supervisors voted in December to adopt the broad list of rules for vacation rentals often offered through services like Airbnb and VRBO. This included requiring owners to get a $250 annual permit for the property and conduct a background check on every guest. It also set rules for common issues like noise levels, parking occupancy and laundry.

Local short-term rental owners claim this violates state law and the Arizona constitution.

The original May 31 start date has since been delayed to August 31.

County officials plan to study the proposed revisions and hold another work session in August. However, the Payson Daily Roundup reports the supervisors say they still intend to pass an ordinance.
