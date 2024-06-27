Hotshot '19' tribute on Prescott's Badger Mountain to end

After 10 years, the “19” tribute to the Granite Mountain Hotshots on Badger Mountain will come to an end.

The “P” Mountain display is installed and maintained by an anonymous group of community members, former hotshots and family members of the 19 killed in the 2013 Yarnell Hill Fire.

In a statement released through the Prescott Fire Department, they explained the recently completed memorial on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in Downtown Prescott is a fitting commemoration that ensures the legacy continues. It features a bronze statue of a lone Hotshot in front of granite slabs inscribed with the names of the firefighters who died.

This Sunday marks 11 years since the tragedy. The city will commemorate the anniversary and dedicate the memorial in a ceremony at the Cortez Street site at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.