Prescott Valley man drowns in underwater tunnel at Fossil Creek's 'toilet bowl'

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 15, 2024 at 7:22 AM MST
Fossil Creek Dam was decommissioned in 2005, allowing Fossil Creek to run free for the first time in nearly 100 years. The pool below the dam is known as "the toilet bowl" by visitors who trek nearly five miles on strenuous desert trails to this swimming hole.

A Prescott Valley man drowned while trying to swim through an underwater travertine tunnel at Fossil Creek.

Officials say 34-year-old Omar Ocegueda was at a popular swimming area of the creek known as the "toilet bowl" with friends on July 6 when he attempted to swim to another pool through an underwater opening at the upper waterfalls.

His friends contacted law enforcement when Ocegueda failed to resurface after several minutes.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety dropped dive team members from the Sheriff's Office into the water to recover his body.

The Payson Roundup reports it’s the third drowning at Fossil Creek this summer. Multiple people have died while attempting to swim through the underwater tunnel in recent years.
KNAU STAFF
