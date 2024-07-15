Prescott Valley man drowns in underwater tunnel at Fossil Creek's 'toilet bowl'

A Prescott Valley man drowned while trying to swim through an underwater travertine tunnel at Fossil Creek.

Officials say 34-year-old Omar Ocegueda was at a popular swimming area of the creek known as the "toilet bowl" with friends on July 6 when he attempted to swim to another pool through an underwater opening at the upper waterfalls.

His friends contacted law enforcement when Ocegueda failed to resurface after several minutes.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety dropped dive team members from the Sheriff's Office into the water to recover his body.

The Payson Roundup reports it’s the third drowning at Fossil Creek this summer. Multiple people have died while attempting to swim through the underwater tunnel in recent years.