Water level in Lake Powell hits three-year high

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 25, 2024 at 7:36 AM MST
A houseboat sits in the green water and high orange cliffs of Lake Powell in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Lake Powell has reached its highest water level in three years.

The reservoir is 42% full at 3,586 feet — more than 60 feet higher than last year's record low.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Powell is no longer in danger of falling so low that it would hit a so-called dead pool and be unable to generate electricity at Glen Canyon Dam.

Lake Powell is fed by the Colorado River. Last year’s runoff was 166% of normal, which somewhat makes up for this year’s below-average 84%.

Renewed water conservation efforts from the lower basin states also helped. Arizona, California and Nevada agreed to save a combined million acre-feet of water annually in 2023.
