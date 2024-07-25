Water level in Lake Powell hits three-year high

Lake Powell has reached its highest water level in three years.

The reservoir is 42% full at 3,586 feet — more than 60 feet higher than last year's record low.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Powell is no longer in danger of falling so low that it would hit a so-called dead pool and be unable to generate electricity at Glen Canyon Dam.

Lake Powell is fed by the Colorado River. Last year’s runoff was 166% of normal, which somewhat makes up for this year’s below-average 84%.

Renewed water conservation efforts from the lower basin states also helped. Arizona, California and Nevada agreed to save a combined million acre-feet of water annually in 2023.