Water restrictions lifted at South Rim of Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park officials say the damaged pipeline that supplies water from the bottom of the canyon to the South Rim has been fixed.

With this, visitors and residents no longer face any water restrictions. However, the National Park Service still encourages basic water conservation measures, like using reclaimed water for plants, lawns and washing vehicles. Filling large-capacity water tanks in the park is also discouraged.

The restrictions were implemented two weeks ago after a break in the Trans Canyon Waterline.

Major breaks are frequent and disrupt water delivery multiple times per year. The National Park Service is currently undertaking a more than $200 million replacement project for the pipeline. That's scheduled to be completed in 2027.