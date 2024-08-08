Element Fire north of Kingman grows to nearly 4,000 acres

Multiple homes north of Kingman remain on notice for a possible evacuation Thursday as a wildfire burns nearby.

The Element Fire sparked Tuesday about 12 miles north of Kingman and west of Stockton Hill Road.

Bureau of Land Management officials say it was last mapped at nearly 3,986 acres with 5% containment. However, they expect the size will likely change after a scheduled mapping flight.

Vock Canyon and homes west of Stockton Hill Road between mileposts 18 and 23 remain in “SET” status.

According to the most recent update distributed late Wednesday, crews are focused on protecting structures and homes as well as trying to keep the fire from spreading into a nearby wilderness area.

Large air tankers are helping crews on the ground by delivering fire retardant while helicopters provide water bucket drops.

Officials suspect the Element Fire was caused by lightning.

Fire managers ask the public to avoid the area so crews and resources can access the site.