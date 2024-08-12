© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Iconic Glen Canyon 'Double Arch' has collapsed

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 12, 2024 at 5:58 AM MST
The Rock Creek Bay area, where a geological feature known as the "Double Arch" in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, was previously located on Aug. 9, 2024, after it collapsed.
NPS Photo
The Rock Creek Bay area, where a geological feature known as the "Double Arch" in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, was previously located on Aug. 9, 2024, after it collapsed.

An iconic natural phenomenon in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in southern Utah collapsed last week.

The National Park Service says the so-called "Double Arch" in Rock Bay fell Thursday. No one was injured.

They suspect changing water levels and erosion from waves in Lake Powell likely contributed to its demise.

A geological feature known as the "Double Arch" in the Rock Creek Bay at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
NPS Photo
A geological feature known as the "Double Arch" in the Rock Creek Bay at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area superintendent Michelle Kerns specified they don’t know exactly what caused the collapse but that the features do have a lifespan that can be shortened by human intervention.

"[T]his event serves as a reminder of our responsibility and need to protect the mineral resources surrounding Lake Powell," Kerns said in a statement.

The arch — also known as the “Hole in the Roof” and the “Toilet Bowl” Arch — was formed from 190-million-year-old Navajo sandstone originating in the late Triassic to early Jurassic periods. Since its formation, this fine-grained sand feature has been subject to spalling and erosion from weather, wind, and rain.
KNAU STAFF
