Iconic Glen Canyon 'Double Arch' has collapsed

An iconic natural phenomenon in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in southern Utah collapsed last week.

The National Park Service says the so-called "Double Arch" in Rock Bay fell Thursday. No one was injured.

They suspect changing water levels and erosion from waves in Lake Powell likely contributed to its demise.

NPS Photo A geological feature known as the "Double Arch" in the Rock Creek Bay at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area superintendent Michelle Kerns specified they don’t know exactly what caused the collapse but that the features do have a lifespan that can be shortened by human intervention.

"[T]his event serves as a reminder of our responsibility and need to protect the mineral resources surrounding Lake Powell," Kerns said in a statement.

The arch — also known as the “Hole in the Roof” and the “Toilet Bowl” Arch — was formed from 190-million-year-old Navajo sandstone originating in the late Triassic to early Jurassic periods. Since its formation, this fine-grained sand feature has been subject to spalling and erosion from weather, wind, and rain.