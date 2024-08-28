Grand Canyon waterline breaks prompt shutdown of hotel stays

A water shortage on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will force the closure of all overnight lodging ahead of Labor Day weekend.

Park officials are implementing Stage 4 water restrictions due to four breaks in the Transcanyon Waterline that pipes water from the inner canyon to the rims, making it impossible to pump water up.

All overnight accommodations on the South Rim will close tomorrow afternoon, including El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge and Phantom Ranch.

Campgrounds remain open, but water spigots will be turned off and fires restricted.

The park will remain open for day use with some services available. However, water conservation measures remain in place.

Backcountry hikers must carry all necessary water or bring a treatment option.

Officials hope to return to full operational status “as soon as possible.”

A $208 million waterline replacement project is under construction and scheduled to be completed by 2027.

The waterline was built in the 1960s and pipes water 12-and-a-half miles across the Grand Canyon from Roaring Springs near the North Rim to residents and visitors at the South Rim.

The aging infrastructure commonly suffers breaks that often take days or weeks to repair, can cost tens of thousands of dollars and disrupt water delivery. According to the National Park Service, over 85 significant breaks have occurred since 2010.

The new waterline will be designed to last more than 50 years and ensure the park can meet the water supply needs of the 6 million visitors annually and approximately 2,500 year-round residents.