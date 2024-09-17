Flagstaff Unified Schools are seeing enrolment shrink, but officials say budget is flat

For the third year in a row, Flagstaff Unified School District saw the number of enrolled students shrink.

It’s a trend that has implications for the school system’s budget. Funding for Arizona’s public schools is largely based on how many students are enrolled.

Since 2021, Flagstaff student population has dropped by nearly 5%.

FUSD Superintendent Michael Penca says the money FUSD receives from the state is linked with inflation, meaning its funding has grown by about 2% each year.

And with enrolment dropping at about the same rate, they say the budget is flat.

FUSD isn’t the only Arizona school district with declining enrollment.

This summer, ABC 15 reported public schools in the valley have also seen declines over the last 5 years.

Penca says lower birth rates and affordable housing are both likely factors. Expanded school choice also has an impact. In 2022, the state allowed families to use tax dollars to pay for private school tuition.

About 77% of eligible students in Flagstaff attend public schools or public charter schools.