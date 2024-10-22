© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Mother of unarmed man shot by Prescott police plans to sue

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published October 22, 2024 at 2:31 PM MST
A video still from body-camera footage shows a Prescott police officer shoot and kill an unarmed man on June 8, 2024. Officials say 34-year-old Daniel Leslie was wanted for an earlier domestic violence incident
Prescott Police Department
/
Prescott Police Department
A video still from body-camera footage shows a Prescott police officer shoot and kill an unarmed man on June 8, 2024. Officials say 34-year-old Daniel Leslie was wanted for an earlier domestic violence incident

The mother of the unarmed man shot and killed by a Prescott police officer in June is demanding $20 million from the city and the department.

Investigators say 34-year-old Daniel Leslie threatened his girlfriend the day before and was unarmed when the officer opened fire to keep him from going into his home on June 8.

Her attorney, Richard Lyons, has asked for $20 million to settle the case. The notice of claim, which serves as a precursor to a lawsuit, alleges Officer Brian Sutton violated Leslie's civil rights.

The filing also claims Leslie was issued a “death sentence" for exercising his constitutional right not to speak to law enforcement.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is now weighing the case to determine whether Sutton's use of force was justified and whether any criminal charges should be filed against him.

Daniel Leslie
Courtesy
Daniel Leslie

What happened?

Prescott police first responded on June 7 to a report that Lewis had threatened his girlfriend and tried to break down the door of an RV where she was staying. Officials say Lewis was gone by the time officers arrived. He was seen in his car shortly after, and officers attempted to stop Leslie to question him about the incident. Instead, Leslie allegedly fled the area at a "high rate of speed," and officers opted not to pursue him due to the "dangerous driving behavior."

Officers then returned to Leslie's home near Rosser Street and Willow Creek Road on the evening of June 8th to arrest him on multiple charges stemming from the alleged domestic violence incident and for fleeing from law enforcement.

According to a statement from the Prescott Police Department, one officer went to the front of the home and the other to the rear in case Leslie attempted to flee again. They found him in the front driveway and officials allege Leslie ignored verbal commands as he moved toward the carport area.

Body camera footage then shows the officer — identified as Sutton — firing three shots at Leslie. He was struck at least one time and later died at a hospital.

An investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety later affirmed Leslie was unarmed.

Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
