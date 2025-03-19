Three people remain missing after after last week's winter weather

Authorities are searching for three members of a family who were traveling from the Grand Canyon to Las Vegas last week as winter weather closed several highways.

GPS information from their rental car showed Jiyeon Lee, Taehee Kim and Junghee Kim were driving on westbound Interstate 40 last Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. as a snowstorm triggered a 22-vehicle crash and fire near Williams that resulted in two deaths.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, however, says it doesn’t know whether the family’s car was involved in the accident. It is a 2024 white BMW with a California license plate 9KHN768.

Anyone who may have had contact with the family are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (928) 774-4523 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.