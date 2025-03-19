© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Three people remain missing after after last week's winter weather

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 19, 2025 at 2:51 PM MST
Jiyeon Lee, Taehee Kim and Junghee Kim remain missing after they traveled on Interstate 40 from the Grand Canyon to Las Vegas on the afternoon of March 13, 2025 amid winter weather and at the same time of a 22-vehicle crash that killed two people west of Williams.
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
Authorities are searching for three members of a family who were traveling from the Grand Canyon to Las Vegas last week as winter weather closed several highways.

GPS information from their rental car showed Jiyeon Lee, Taehee Kim and Junghee Kim were driving on westbound Interstate 40 last Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. as a snowstorm triggered a 22-vehicle crash and fire near Williams that resulted in two deaths.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, however, says it doesn’t know whether the family’s car was involved in the accident. It is a 2024 white BMW with a California license plate 9KHN768.

Anyone who may have had contact with the family are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (928) 774-4523 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.
KNAU STAFF
