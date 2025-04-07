Latter-day Saint temple to be built in Flagstaff

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans for a temple in Flagstaff.

President Russell M. Nelson unveiled 15 new locations during the church's annual general conference Sunday.

Officials haven't provided details about the location of the Flagstaff temple yet or when it will open.

Temples differ from chapels in the religion as they're considered sacred and closed to non-members.

The news brings the number of temples worldwide to 382, with six already open in Arizona and three planned. Currently, the Snowflake Temple is the only one in northern Arizona.

Church officials say there are approximately 450,000 Latter-day Saints in Arizona in about 925 congregations.