© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latter-day Saint temple to be built in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 7, 2025 at 8:21 AM MST
The Snowflake Temple opened in 2002 and is the only one in Northern Arizona.
S. Gilsdorf/CC BY
The Snowflake Temple opened in 2002 and is the only one in Northern Arizona.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans for a temple in Flagstaff.

President Russell M. Nelson unveiled 15 new locations during the church's annual general conference Sunday.

Officials haven't provided details about the location of the Flagstaff temple yet or when it will open.

Temples differ from chapels in the religion as they're considered sacred and closed to non-members.

The news brings the number of temples worldwide to 382, with six already open in Arizona and three planned. Currently, the Snowflake Temple is the only one in northern Arizona.

Church officials say there are approximately 450,000 Latter-day Saints in Arizona in about 925 congregations.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saintsflagstaff newsconstructionSnowflake Arizona
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF