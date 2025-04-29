Cottonwood police kill armed man in response to domestic violence call

Officials say a Cottonwood police officer shot and killed an armed man while responding to a domestic violence situation Sunday.

Officers were working to remove occupants from a home near Paradise Drive and Fir Street Sunday evening when the man emerged from the residence.

Authorities did not provide details about what prompted at least one officer to fire at the man, who died at the scene.

The Cottonwood Police Department says a shotgun was found next to him.

Officials have not publicly named the man or the officers involved.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Major Incident Division is handling the investigation.

The officer is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the review, which is standard practice when law enforcement is involved in a shooting.