Flagstaff activists and leaders speak out against Trump’s environmental harms

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published May 1, 2025 at 3:00 AM MST
Melissa Sevigny
/
KNAU
Flagstaff environmental activists and community leaders spoke at a press conference in Wheeler Park on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, about the Trump Administration's first 100 days.

Flagstaff community leaders and environmental activists spoke Wednesday at a press conference about the Trump administration’s first 100 days.

They say it’s left Arizonans “dangerously vulnerable” to wildfires and other effects of climate change.

Flagstaff Major Becky Daggett denounced mass federal layoffs and funding cuts. She estimates the Coconino National Forest has lost 15 to 20% of its staff to resignations.

"Every cut to the Forest Service has a huge impact on Flagstaff…Everyone contributes to spotting the fires out there, helping to educate the public about wildfire. Every job is important," Daggett says.

Former state legislator Jamescita Peshlakai condemned the firing of National Park Service employees and possible threats to open public lands to mining and logging.

"A lot of them are sacred and holy places to Indigenous peoples, so if they’re not protected….then we as a people Indigenous to this land will lose a lot more than clean air, clean water, clean land," Peshlakai says.

The event was organized by the Sierra Club and Climate Action Campaign.

Last month, the Trump administration canceled a $1 million wildfire response grant for Flagstaff. The Environmental Protection Agency tells KNAU it was part of a “radical agenda of wasteful DEI programs and environmental justice."
