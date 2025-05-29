Fire restrictions start Friday on Coconino County, state trust lands

More fire restrictions are set to take effect Friday at 8 a.m. throughout northern and central Arizona.

It comes as much of the state is already under some level of fire ban and officials in the eastern, western and southern portions of the state have implemented heightened restrictions amid very dry and hot conditions.

The stage 1 ban applies to all unincorporated lands in Coconino County and within the Coconino National Forest. It restricts campfires and smoking to developed recreation sites.

No fire restrictions are currently planned for Coconino County land within the Kaibab National Forest.

Stage 1 restrictions will also go into effect Friday morning on state trust lands in Coconino County south of the Grand Canyon followed by areas north of the Grand Canyon on Monday.

In addition, officials with the Prescott National Forest will begin stage 1 restrictions Friday that include a total ban on recreational shooting.

Stage 2 restrictions, which entirely prohibit campfires and most other open flames, will begin Friday on Coconino County lands within the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests where conditions are especially dry.

The Coconino National Forest and the City of Flagstaff announced stage 1 restrictions earlier this week to take effect Friday.

For a comprehensive map of fire restrictions in the region see the National Interagency Fire Center website.