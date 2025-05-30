Court rules $15 million Prescott rodeo payout violates the state Constitution

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled Thursday that the $15.3 million state allocation to Prescott Frontier Days violates the Arizona Constitution's gift clause.

The money came from a budget surplus given to Prescott Valley Representative Quang Nguyen and his Prescott counterpart, Selina Bliss. The initial intent was to combine the state funding with private money for a $40 million improvement plan for the rodeo grounds.

Operators of the “World’s Oldest Rodeo" argued that the earmark complies with the Appropriations and Gift Clause. To qualify, gifts must serve a public purpose and the state must account for the gift’s direct benefit.

However, a lawsuit from several Prescott residents alleged that the payout doesn't serve a public purpose and that taxpayers will likely suffer a financial loss.

The judge agreed, ruling that the money doesn't benefit the public and officials have not provided any guidelines for spending it.

It's unclear whether Prescott Frontier Days plans to appeal the decision.