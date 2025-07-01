Winds drive rapid growth of Oak Ridge Fire near Window Rock

More than 350 people have been evacuated from their homes southwest of Window Rock on the Navajo Nation as firefighters continue to battle the Oak Ridge Fire.

It grew to nearly 10,000 acres Monday night and is 0% contained.

Fire officials say strong winds from the east fueled the rapid growth of the Oak Ridge Fire.

The blaze covered the distance of two football fields in minutes with flames nearly 200 feet high in a mixed pinion pine and ponderosa forest.

It traveled six miles in just a few hours Monday night.

Anne Reid is a spokesperson with the Complex Incident Management Team 2 that is working the fire.

“There's no way you're going to stand in front of it like Moses parting ththat e seas there. You're going to get fire personnel out of the way, you're going to get the community members out of the way of that fire, get them to a safe location until you can re-engage on that fire with more reduced fire behavior," Reid says.

She says such strong winds can also ground the aircraft that they use to drop retardant and water on the fire.

Fire managers are bracing for thunderstorms that may bring more unpredictable weather as the week continues.

Hundreds are fighting the blaze.

Its cause is still under investigation.