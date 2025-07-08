Evacuations lifted on Oak Ridge Fire, containment at 87%

All evacuation orders related to the Oak Ridge Fire southwest of Window Rock have been lifted as of Tuesday morning.

The 11,027-acre fire is now at 87% containment and had forced more than 350 people to evacuate when it grew rapidly last week.

Navajo officials say they’re coordinating the return of evacuated livestock to residents.

The area immediately around the fire remains closed to the public.

Firefighters are still combing the footprint to extinguish hot spots.

Fire officials say a Burn Area Emergency Response Team will survey the fire scar and determine the severity of the burn and how likely post-fire flooding may be.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.