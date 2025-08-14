Outside prosecutor to investigate defunct Navajo home building program

A special prosecutor has launched an investigation into a Navajo Nation program designed to use millions in federal COVID-19 funding to build modular homes for tribal members.

President Buu Nygren’s administration awarded the Phoenix-based company ZenniHome tens of millions of dollars in contracts to open and operate a factory near Page.

But last month, ZenniHome abruptly ended the project and vacated the facility located on the former site of the Navajo Generating Station.

CEO Bob Worsley said the tribe canceled some of its funding and mismanaged the project.

Some Navajo Nation Council delegates, including Speaker Crystalyne Curley, have demanded to know why Nygren pulled the funding and what it was used for instead.

“It is vital that we protect the integrity of our government and ensure accountability in the use of public funds,” Curley said in a press release.

Delegates have also called for public hearings on the matter.

Last month, questions from council delegates regarding ZenniHome prompted Nygren to walk out of his state of the nation address.

This week, the Window Rock District Court appointed an outside prosecutor to investigate.

The New Mexico attorney will also review contracts between Nygren’s office and the manufacturer for, quote “unethical and illegal conduct.”

Nygren declined an interview request from KNAU.

But in a social media post, he said the investigation takes away from the needs of the Navajo people and that he’s confident his administration did nothing wrong.

“By launching this investigation, Council is only taking away from the needs of the Navajo people, but as I have always said – I welcome the investigation because I am confident that we did nothing wrong. Along with unity, our focus should be on the needs of the people — improving infrastructure, repairing and building roads, creating jobs, and strengthening public safety,” Nygren’s post read.