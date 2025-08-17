Gila County officials order evacuations for residents near wildfire along Mogollon Rim

The Gila County Division of Emergency Management has ordered evacuations for three communities near a lightning-caused wildfire about 11 miles north of Payson.

Officials gave the Mountain Ridge, Washington Park and Shadow Rim Ranch areas the Go order Sunday morning as the 550-acre Washington Fire continued to burn in a rugged area along the Mogollon Rim. It was first reported Wednesday and as of Sunday was 6% contained.

Three other communities—Bray Creek Ranch, Verde Glen and Rim Trail Estates—have been placed in Set pre-evacuation status while Camp Geronimo, Geronimo Estates, Whispering Pines and Bonita Creek are in Ready mode.

In addition, officials with the Tonto National Forest have temporarily closed the area near the blaze. Heightened stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect.

Fire managers say hot temperatures and low humidity have caused an uptick in fire activity.

Those conditions are expected to continue into the coming days, which could further drive the blaze.

Helicopter crews and nearly 500 personnel working day and night shifts are currently assigned to the wildfire.

They are trying to strengthen containment lines while conducting firing operations.