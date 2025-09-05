© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

Phoenix woman dies in fall from Cliff along Mogollon Rim

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 5, 2025 at 2:42 PM MST
The Mogollon Rim
Denise Croker/USDA Forest Service
The Mogollon Rim looking south toward the Tonto National Forest.

A Valley woman died over the Labor Day Weekend after falling off a cliff along the Mogollon Rim.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the 29-year-old was camping with friends close to the edge of the rim near Forest Lakes east of Payson Saturday.

Deputies learned that she walked away from the campsite to use the bathroom around midnight in the complete dark.

Authorities estimate she fell about 120 feet.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team helped recover the woman’s body. Officials say the call came in just after midnight and deputies reached the site about a half-hour later.

Five members of a search and rescue team arrived on scene at about 5 a.m. The woman’s body was recovered and released to the medical examiner two hours later.

Her name has not been released.

Sheriff’s officials say they’re investigating whether alcohol was could have been a factor in the death.
