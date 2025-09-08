Crews recover body of man who drove off Grand Canyon's South Rim

A man died on Sunday after he drove his vehicle over the edge of Grand Canyon National Park.

The incident occurred near a heavily visited area on the South Rim.

Officials say search and rescue crews used a helicopter to recover the body of 27-year-old Steven ‘Drew’ Bradley of Federal Heights, Colorado, from about 300 feet below the rim.

His body was transported to the Coconino Medical Examiner's office.

Park officials say an investigation is ongoing.

The vehicle remains visible within the canyon, below the South Kaibab Trailhead, and at the moment, there are no immediate plans to remove it.

It’s the second such incident this year.

A 20-year-old California man drove a vehicle off the rim near the Yavapai Geology Museum in February.