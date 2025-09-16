© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Lake Powell water level may be dropping faster than policy can keep up

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Alex Hager, KUNC
Published September 16, 2025 at 6:18 AM MST
Lakes Powell (pictured) and Mead have reached historically low levels amid the worst drought in 1,200 years.
United States Bureau of Reclamation
A new report from Colorado River researchers found water levels at the nation’s two largest reservoirs are dropping fast and on track for dire consequences.

The authors are calling on policymakers to move with urgency and protect Lake Powell and Lake Mead.

Negotiators are locked in talks about the future of those reservoirs after 2026, when the current rules for managing water there expire.

But the authors of this report say a dry year could bring levels so low, the reservoirs stop working before any new rules go into effect.

Katherine Tara, with the University of New Mexico, is one of them.

"The consequence of drawing down these reservoirs, and, you know, not conserving as a basin, is that people won't get water in a way that I don't think we've seen before," Tara says.

Tara says the seven states that use the Colorado River have to quickly agree on cutbacks to fix this.

That work will be hard, but Tara says it is possible with collaboration.
KNAU and Arizona News Lake PowellLake Meadcolorado river
Alex Hager, KUNC
Alex Hager is KUNC's reporter covering the Colorado River Basin. He spent two years at Aspen Public Radio, mainly reporting on the resort economy, the environment and the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he covered the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery for KDLG in Dillingham, Alaska.
