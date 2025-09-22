© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

Flagstaff police officer involved in fatal crash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 22, 2025 at 7:41 AM MST
Matt Gush
/
Adobe Stock

A Flagstaff police officer is under investigation after a fatal crash Saturday morning that left one person dead.

The Flagstaff Police Department has provided few details about what led to the two-car collision near East Butler Avenue and Fourth Street.

However, the agency says emergency responders provided immediate medical care to both the male driver and the involved officer.

The man ultimately died at the scene and the officer taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center.

Officials have not released the names of either person.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will handle the crash investigation while the Flagstaff Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit completes an internal review.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Flagstaff Police Departmentfatal crashesflagstaff newsButler Avenuetraffic fatality
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF