Flagstaff police officer involved in fatal crash

A Flagstaff police officer is under investigation after a fatal crash Saturday morning that left one person dead.

The Flagstaff Police Department has provided few details about what led to the two-car collision near East Butler Avenue and Fourth Street.

However, the agency says emergency responders provided immediate medical care to both the male driver and the involved officer.

The man ultimately died at the scene and the officer taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center.

Officials have not released the names of either person.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will handle the crash investigation while the Flagstaff Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit completes an internal review.