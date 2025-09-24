Flagstaff police officer resigns following fatal crash

The Flagstaff Police Department says Officer Jacob Buckwald has resigned after being involved in two crashes in just over a year, including one that resulted in the death of another driver.

Officials confirmed in a news release Tuesday that Buckwald stepped down for "medical reasons." They did not provide any additional details.

Authorities have released little information about what led to the two-car collision near East Butler Avenue and Sinagua Heights Drive Saturday morning.

However, a Flagstaff police spokesperson says the other driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and Buckwald was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center with minor injuries.

This was Buckwald's second on-duty crash in about 15 months. The first happened on June 28, 2024, near Fourth Street and Route 66. Officials say it was the result of a "sudden medical emergency."

Buckwald was placed on medical leave after, returned to limited duty in December and then cleared for full patrol on August 31 — less than three weeks before the second crash.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating.