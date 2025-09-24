© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software into both our news and classical services, resulting in some glitches. Thank you for your support and patience through this upgrade.

Flagstaff police officer resigns following fatal crash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published September 24, 2025 at 1:06 PM MST
Tony Webster
/
Flickr

The Flagstaff Police Department says Officer Jacob Buckwald has resigned after being involved in two crashes in just over a year, including one that resulted in the death of another driver.

Officials confirmed in a news release Tuesday that Buckwald stepped down for "medical reasons." They did not provide any additional details.

Authorities have released little information about what led to the two-car collision near East Butler Avenue and Sinagua Heights Drive Saturday morning.

However, a Flagstaff police spokesperson says the other driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and Buckwald was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center with minor injuries.

KNAU and Arizona News
Flagstaff police officer involved in fatal crash
KNAU STAFF
A Flagstaff police officer is under investigation in connection with a fatal crash Saturday that left one person dead.

This was Buckwald's second on-duty crash in about 15 months. The first happened on June 28, 2024, near Fourth Street and Route 66. Officials say it was the result of a "sudden medical emergency."

Buckwald was placed on medical leave after, returned to limited duty in December and then cleared for full patrol on August 31 — less than three weeks before the second crash.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Flagstaff Police Departmentfatal crashestraffic fatalityflagstaff newsArizona Department of Public Safety
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Contact her at bree.burkitt@nau.edu.
See stories by Bree Burkitt