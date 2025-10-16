© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Investigation confirms former Sedona mayor created hostile work environment

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 16, 2025 at 11:08 PM MST
City of Sedona

An external report confirmed allegations that former Sedona Mayor Scott Jablow created a hostile work environment and attempted to undermine the city's police chief.

The 23-page report publicly released Wednesday focused on harassment complaints between Jablow and Sedona Police Chief Stephanie Foley. Officials hired the Scottsdale-based firm, Gabriel & Ashworth, to conduct the investigation into the months of contentious back and forth.

The review ultimately determined that Jablow created a hostile work environment by undermining Foley’s leadership, but did not find evidence of gender-based discrimination.

Jablow's own counter-complaints against the police chief weren’t substantiated.

A separate review did not support allegations of sexual harassment or misuse of city funds.

The external probe recommended that Sedona leadership update the city code and employee handbook.

Jablow resigned on September 30 after the Sedona City Council censured the Democrat for allegedly acting beyond the authority of his office, interfering with city staff and several other violations.

Vice Mayor Holli Ploog will serve as the interim mayor until the council can appoint a replacement to finish out Jablow's term that ends in 2026.

