Lamar Keevama wins election for Hopi chairman

The Hopi Tribe elected a new chairman Thursday. It’s the first time in eight years the tribe will have a new leader in its top role. Lamar Keevama won the race with about 60% of the vote over former Hopi Vice Chairman Clark Tenakhongva.

Keevema served three terms on the tribal council and is the former manager of the Hopi Cultural Center. He ran on an economic development platform that includes the possible construction of a casino on Interstate 40.

Meanwhile, voters elected Mikah Kewanimptewa as vice chairman, edging out Anita Bahnimptewa, the fourth woman to run for the job. Kewanimptewa represents the Village of Bacavi on the tribal council.

The candidates debated numerous issues throughout the campaign including language preservation, public safety, cultural revitalization and tribal sovereignty.

Hopi elections are nonpartisan and candidates for chairman and vice chairman run independently.

After the tribe certifies the results, Keevama and Kewanimptewa will be sworn in on Dec. 1 and serve four-year terms. Current Hopi Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma is wrapping up his second term and did not seek reelection.

According to the tribe’s unofficial election results, the highest turnouts were in polling locations at the base of First Mesa in Polacca and at the seat of tribal government, the Village of Kykotsmovi, at the base of Third Mesa.

However, overall turnout was historically low with about 1,003 people casting ballots out of 12,058 eligible voters. The Hopi Tribal Elections Department reports 1,433 Tribal members voted in the 2019 general election, which represents approximately 8% of all eligible voters, while 1,775 Hopis cast ballots in the 2013 general election. According to the 2020 U.S.

Census there are approximately 15,000 Hopi tribal members. The election comes as the tribe faces an economic downturn after it lost 85% of its operating revenue with the 2019 closure of the Navajo Generating Station.



The tribe also continues to advocate for the Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Agreement. The sweeping plan would ensure Colorado River water access to the Hopi, Navajo Nation and other regional tribes. It was approved last year but Congress has yet to finalize the deal.