Navajo speaker moves to oust President Nygren after special prosecutor alleges misconduct

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley has introduced legislation to remove President Buu Nygren from office after a special prosecutor alleged multiple violations of tribal ethics law.

Special Prosecutor Kyle Nayback filed a formal ethics complaint in Navajo Nation District Court on Friday following a three-month investigation.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based attorney alleges Nygren violated the Navajo Nation Ethics in Government Law by misusing public funds, engaging in nepotism and improperly directing staff.

Nayback says Nygren should be removed from the role immediately and face penalties, including forfeiting up to a year of compensation, paying restitution and a five-year ban from public office.

Nygren denies wrongdoing and says the allegations are a politically motivated effort by Curley to take control of the presidency.

He is in his first term and up for reelection next year.

Curley’s legislation also calls for Vice President Richelle Montoya to be removed, citing her failure to report the alleged misconduct despite previously acknowledging concerns publicly and on social media.

In a statement, Curley said the Council has a duty to safeguard the integrity of the Navajo Nation government.

“Our laws are clear and mandate that leaders must uphold balance, truth and the highest ethical standards,” she said. “When they do not, it is the Council’s responsibility to act on behalf of the Navajo people.”

The proposal is in a required five-day public comment period. It then moves to the assigned Naabik’íyáti’ Committee and—if advanced—to the full Council for a final vote.