© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software for both our news and classical services, which is resulting in some technical issues, including dead air, overlapping audio and other glitches. We are working to resolve these issues and appreciate your patience and continued support.

Navajo speaker moves to oust President Nygren after special prosecutor alleges misconduct

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 24, 2025 at 10:22 AM MST
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren addresses the recall campaign against him during a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren addresses the recall campaign against him during a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley has introduced legislation to remove President Buu Nygren from office after a special prosecutor alleged multiple violations of tribal ethics law.

Special Prosecutor Kyle Nayback filed a formal ethics complaint in Navajo Nation District Court on Friday following a three-month investigation.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based attorney alleges Nygren violated the Navajo Nation Ethics in Government Law by misusing public funds, engaging in nepotism and improperly directing staff.

Nayback says Nygren should be removed from the role immediately and face penalties, including forfeiting up to a year of compensation, paying restitution and a five-year ban from public office.

Nygren denies wrongdoing and says the allegations are a politically motivated effort by Curley to take control of the presidency.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren speaks during a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 25, 2024.
KNAU and Arizona News
With more no-confidence votes, there’s growing disappointment in Navajo Nation president
Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ
It’s been an interesting few weeks since Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren suddenly fired the tribe’s controller. The Navajo Nation Council contends Nygren’s recent behavior has been “unlawful.”

He is in his first term and up for reelection next year.

Curley’s legislation also calls for Vice President Richelle Montoya to be removed, citing her failure to report the alleged misconduct despite previously acknowledging concerns publicly and on social media.

In a statement, Curley said the Council has a duty to safeguard the integrity of the Navajo Nation government.

“Our laws are clear and mandate that leaders must uphold balance, truth and the highest ethical standards,” she said. “When they do not, it is the Council’s responsibility to act on behalf of the Navajo people.”

The proposal is in a required five-day public comment period. It then moves to the assigned Naabik’íyáti’ Committee and—if advanced—to the full Council for a final vote.

Buu Nygren announces his win for the Navajo Nation president as he reads tabulated votes from chapter houses across the reservation at his campaign's watch party at the Navajo Nation fairgrounds in Window Rock, Ariz., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
KNAU and Arizona News
Outside investigation says Navajo president didn't sexually harass vice president
KNAU STAFF
The Navajo Nation attorney general says an independent third-party investigation shows President Buu Nygren did not sexually harass Vice President Richelle Montoya.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationBuu NygrenNavajo Nation CouncilCrystalyne CurleyRichelle Montoya
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF