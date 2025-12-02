© 2025 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software for both our news and classical services, which is resulting in some technical issues, including dead air, overlapping audio and other glitches. We are working to resolve these issues and appreciate your patience and continued support.

Veteran housing demand reaches new high in northern Arizona

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published December 2, 2025 at 5:32 PM MST
The Bob Stump VA Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona — the main hospital of the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System.
NAVAHCS
The need for veteran housing support in northern Arizona reached a new high last year as the number of unhoused veterans increased nationwide.

A spokesperson for the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System says they permanently housed 434 veterans from October of last year to the end of September, surpassing their goal by about 9%.

Nationally, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs housed nearly 52,000 homeless vets during that same time period — an 8% increase from 2024 and the highest number in seven years.

Officials say tight housing supply and rising living costs are major drivers in the spike.

Twenty-three new units are set to open in January at the Fort Whipple campus in Prescott for veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness, followed by an additional 80 in June.

