Flagstaff City Council ends automated license plate camera program

The Flagstaff City Council unanimously voted to end its automated license plate camera program Tuesday night.

Officials say the city’s police department deactivated the system “immediately,” and will work with the company Flock Safety to remove the 11 cameras installed in 2024.

The vote came after more than an hour of comments before the council and months of mounting pressure and public opposition to the program.

On Tuesday residents voiced concerns over privacy, and whether Flock is a trustworthy partner.

Councilmember Khara House said she sees potential in the system but worries the city was stepping into a quote, "lion’s den of potential problems.”

Mayor Becky Daggett echoed that message.

“While I believe that these cameras are a useful law enforcement tool and that victims of crime deserve every tool possible, I think we need to cancel the contract at this time,” she said. “I'm not saying ‘no’ to the technology forever. However, a decision must be made tonight, and it's clear that we need more debate and answers.”

Ryan Heinsius/KNAU A Flock Safety camera is one of two mounted along East Pine Knoll in Flagstaff. It's thought that dozens of the AI-powered cameras are in operation by the city's police department, state agencies and private entities throughout Flagstaff.

The cameras were installed last year and automatically photograph vehicles that pass by before running them through an artificial intelligence-powered crime database.

In October the Flagstaff City Council established a working group to study the use of automated cameras.

Council members say that effort will continue, and the working group may return to the council with recommendations for future automated license plate camera programs.

While the council’s move puts an end to those cameras operated by the city, Northern Arizona University, state agencies and some private businesses continue to use the cameras in and near Flagstaff.

The Sedona City Council ended its contract with Flock Safety in September after some residents voiced similar privacy concerns.