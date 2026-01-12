Protesters rally in Flagstaff, Prescott against federal immigration enforcement

Protesters in Prescott and Flagstaff took to the streets against federal immigration crackdowns over the weekend.

It was part of a wave of nationwide outrage following the killing of a woman in Minnesota by a federal immigration agent last week.

Hundreds gathered in wind and freezing temperatures Saturday at Flagstaff City Hall as part of what was dubbed the Ice Out for Good Weekend of Action.

Northern Arizona University student Marcos Suchilt says he’d never been to a protest and doesn’t consider himself political.

But he was compelled to attend the demonstration after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent killed 37-year-old Renee Good last Wednesday in Minneapolis.

“You know, it could be your mom, it could be your sister, it could be your aunt, your uncle, your grandparents, and it's disgusting,” Suchilt says. “But to get video of it and see it from my own eyes, it was just too much.”

Adrian Skabelund / KNAU Protesters on Flagstaff's city hall lawn rallied Saturday, January 10, 2026, against Immigration and Customs enforcement and the fatal shooting of a woman in Minnesota last week.

Meanwhile, organizers in Prescott say hundreds gathered on Courthouse Plaza Saturday.

The Verde Independent reports about 120 people took part in a similar demonstration in Cottonwood while a vigil for Good was also held in Sedona.

Nearly a dozen Ice Out demonstrations were held in Arizona along with almost a thousand across the country.

Trump administration officials have insisted the agent acted in self defense when he fatally shot Good, and that she was attempting to ram agents with her vehicle.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem alleged that Good's actions amounted to "an act of domestic terrorism."

Flagstaff resident Rob Hall was also at the protest and says he doesn’t believe those statements hold water.

“She was a domestic terrorist in a minivan filled with children's toys?” Hall says. “If she did anything illegal, it was a road traffic violation. She was blocking a roadway. That's not enough to shoot and kill somebody.”