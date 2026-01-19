Investigation continues into death of 8-year-old girl on Navajo Nation

Authorities continue to investigate the death of 8-year-old Maleeka “Mollie” Boone on the Navajo Nation after she was reported missing in the community of Coalmine.

Navajo police say Boone was last seen alive around 6 p.m. Thursday while playing in the Coalmine Navajo Housing Authority area.

Authorities say the family was concerned for their daughter's welfare, as it was out of character for the 8-year-old to be gone so long.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Turquoise Alert early Friday after determining Boone had gone missing under unexplained or suspicious circumstances.

The FBI announced her body was found in the Coalmine area that afternoon. Investigators have not released a possible cause of death or any suspects or arrests as of Monday morning.

Screenshot / GoFundMe A GoFundMe page created to help cover funeral expenses for 8-year-old Maleeka “Mollie” Boone, who was found dead in the Coalmine community on the Navajo Nation on Jan. 16, 2026.

Family members wrote that Boone was “always full of sunshine” on a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

“She was very loving, happy, and gave the biggest hugs,” the page adds. “She was very special to us all and loved by many.”

The Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations and the FBI’s Phoenix Field Office are leading the investigation with assistance from several local and state agencies.

Anyone with information about Maleeka "Mollie" Boone's disappearance or death should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or online at tips.fbi.gov . Tips can also be submitted to the Navajo Police Department, Tuba City District, at 928-283-3111 or 928-283-3112.