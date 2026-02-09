© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Public Radio continues to integrate new audio software while addressing remaining glitches. We appreciate your patience and support and will update when all issues are fully resolved.

White Mountain Apache chairman loses primary and chance to serve another term

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ
Published February 9, 2026 at 7:46 AM MST
White Mountain Apache Chairman Kasey Velasquez speaks about the significance of the Apache trout in Mesa on Sept. 4, 2024.
Gabriel Pietrorazio
/
KJZZ
White Mountain Apache Chairman Kasey Velasquez speaks about the significance of the Apache trout in Mesa on Sept. 4, 2024.

Thousands of members from the White Mountain Apache Tribe turned out to the polls on Wednesday to vote in a primary election that resulted in the sitting chairman losing his chance at serving another term.

In a three-way race, Chairman Kasey Velasquez earned a little over 400 votes, while his challengers both received nearly four times as many, according to unofficial results from the White Mountain Apache Tribe Election Commission.

In the end, though, longtime Whiteriver school board member Orlando Carroll got the most votes by a margin of more than 50 ballots. He will face off against Councilman Gary Alchesay in the April general election.

The news was first broadcast by tribal radio station KNNB late Wednesday, while that outcome was certified the next morning. On social media, Carroll wrote, "sent a message with your vote for a positive, new direction.”

This election came the same day the tribe announced that a special prosecutor declined to criminally charge Velasquez under tribal law for allegations of sexual harassment against the HR director.

The chairman remains on paid administrative leave amid an ongoing civil investigation being carried out by the same special prosecutor, which is “expected to be concluded shortly,” according to a notice from Vice-Chairman Jerome Casey III.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Missing and Murdered Unit referred its investigation to the U.S. Attorney’s Office last month, while Velasquez’s defense attorney did not respond when asked about her client’s primary loss.

This story was produced by KJZZ, the public radio station in Phoenix, and published by KNAU as part of the Arizona Public Media Exchange.

A view of the remains of the Grand Canyon Lodge during Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs' aerial tour of the wildfire damage along the canyon's North Rim, Ariz., Saturday, July 19, 2025. (Joe Rondone/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)
KNAU and Arizona News
Arizona US senators to introduce bill expediting North Rim reconstruction
Ryan Heinsius
Arizona’s U.S. senators plan to introduce a bill designed to fast-track reconstruction on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park following last summer’s Dragon Bravo and White Sage fires.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News White Mountain Apache TribeIndigenous Affairsprimary electionstribal communities
Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ
Gabriel Pietrorazio is a correspondent who reports on tribal natural resources for KJZZ.
See stories by Gabriel Pietrorazio, KJZZ