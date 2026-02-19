Funerals to be held for DPS helicopter crash victims

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has announced funeral services for the two crew members killed in a helicopter crash in Flagstaff earlier this month.

Pilot Robert Skankey’s service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 610 Eastern St. in Kingman on Fri, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m.

Parking at the church will be restricted to placarded vehicles only and all others will be directed to park at Hualapai Elementary School, which will also serve as overflow seating for the service.

Meanwhile, the funeral for trooper paramedic Hunter Bennett will be held Mon, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. at the Mission Church, 4450 E. Elliot Road in Gilbert.

Officials say placarded vehicles will have a designated parking area. Additional parking on the church’s property is limited while off-site parking will be restricted because of another event in the area.

Law enforcement will operate drones as part of safety and security operations. No other drones will be allowed to fly in the area in order to maintain a safe airspace.

The services will be live streamed through the DPS website.

Skankey and Bennett died on Feb. 4 as they were providing air support for Flagstaff police during a gunbattle in a local neighborhood.

Federal officials are investigating the crash and a preliminary report is expected in early March.